Call high-power committee meeting to dispose of bagair hukum applications under Akrama Sakrama, govt. told

October 22, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Yadgir

State president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Marasandra Muniyappa has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to convene a high-power committee meeting to dispose of applications submitted by bagair hukum cultivators seeking land records.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Sunday.

Mr. Muniyappa said that families belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and also Other Backward Communities (OBCs) have been cultivating government land for five decades now.

He said that they depend on such bagair hukum land for their livelihood and they have submitted applications to the government seeking land right records.

Therefore, the State government should convene a high-power committee meeting and dispose of the pending applications under the Akrama Sakrama scheme, he urged.

He said that the State government should bring internal reservation among Scheduled Castes to uplift the communities and ensure their social and economical stability.

Mr. Muniyappa said that the government should also implement the Kantharaj Commission report for giving representation to deprived communities and ensure their development.

K.B. Vasu, R. Muniyappa and Abdul were present.