Call for stringent laws to check crimes against women

Students and staff of Teresian College in the city expressed deep concern over the increase in violence against women in society and said it undermined the country’s progress towards gender equality.

Strongly suggesting public awareness on the issue, they urged the government to launch a country-wide campaign on educating the public about the importance of gender equality and the severe consequences of crime against women.

The students took out a procession from the college in Siddarthanagar to the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum citing their outrage over the disturbing increase in crimes against women including rape, murder, molestation, human trafficking etc. The memorandum sought government intervention and comprehensive reforms to protect women’s rights and safety.

Harsher penalties sought

Touching upon the imperatives of strengthening the legal framework to ensure harsher penalties for crime against women, the students said legal system must work in tandem with the law enforcing agencies. “This is to ensure that justice is swift and deterrent,” they added.

Support for victims

On the importance of rehabilitation and comprehensive support to victims, the memorandum said legal aid, medical care, financial assistance and psychological counselling should be extended by the government. The number of government-funded shelters and rehabilitation centres for survivors of sexual violence and trafficking should be expanded, the memorandum said.

Dr. Juanita, Director, Teresian College, said it was necessary to integrate gender-sensitization programmes into school and college curriculum to instill respect for women from a young age. In addition, reporting violence aiming to reduce stigma and empower victims should also be encouraged, she added.

Stricter regulation of digital platforms to prevent the misuse of social media for harassment, extortion and trafficking, increasing police patrolling in high-risk areas, strengthening the functionality and accessibility of helplines and mobile applications designed for women’s safety, etc., were other suggestions made to create a safer environment for all women in India.