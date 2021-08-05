Call for statewide protest by sugarcane growers on August 10

Sugar Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar fears the government wants to end free power supply to the agriculture sector.

Bengaluru

05 August 2021 15:58 IST

Farmers’ leader opposes fixing of meters to agriculture pump sets

Federation of Rajya Raitha Sanghas and Sugarcane Growers’ Association have called for a statewide protest on August 10 opposing fixing of meters to agriculture pump sets, and seeking fair and remunerative price for sugarcane.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru in August 5, Sugar Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar said that by amending the Electricity Act, the government wants to privatise power supply and fix meters to agriculture pump sets. “On the long run, this measure is aimed at doing away with free power supply to the agriculture sector,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Regarding sugarcane price, he said that there has been a marginal increase of ₹10 per annum over the last three years. “The Centre has to immediately increase the price to benefit farmers.”

He urged the Karnataka government to take up Mekedatu drinking water project across river Cauvery. Karnataka should plan to utilise 189 TMC from the Cauvery allocated by the Supreme Court. Even in the ’60s when Karnataka was planning a reservoir across Kabini, Tamil Nadu had opposed the project. “Karnataka should take up Mekedatu project to utilise 100 TMC water, that flows to Tamil Nadu in excess of the allocation, on the lines of how the State built the Kabini reservoir with its own funds and despite opposition from Tamil Nadu,” he said.