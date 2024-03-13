GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Call for setting up Aghanashini Wetland Conservation Authority

Covering an area of 4,801 hectares, the Aghanashini estuary, located at the confluence of the Aghanashini with the Arabian Sea is home to more than 80 fish, 115 birds and 45 mangroves and mangrove-associated species

March 13, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Aghanashini estuary located in Kumta taluk of Uttara Kannada district is among the five wetlands which were recently designated as Ramsar sites under the Ramsar Convention.

A group of conservationists along with the IISc.’s Energy and Wetlands Research Group have called for setting up the Aghanashini Wetland Conservation Authority in order to help with the wise use of natural resources at the Aghanashini estuary.

Flora and fauna

Covering an area of 4,801 hectares, the estuary, located at the confluence of the Aghanashini with the Arabian Sea, is home to over 80 fish, 115 birds and 45 mangroves and mangrove-associated species apart from sustaining the livelihoods of 6,000-7,500 families.

The estuary’s mangrove areas store significant organic carbon contributing to climate change mitigation efforts.

“A Aghanashini Wetland Conservation Authority should be set up. We hope that with such an authority in place the wise use of wetland will happen with appropriate site management plans. The authority should consist of people who matter for the region and the district unlike some other boards and authorities,” T.V. Ramachandra, Energy and Wetlands Research Group, IISc., said.

Mangal Shetty, co-founder, Panchabhuta Conservation Foundation, said that the setting up of an institutional mechanism in the form of an authority would give impetus for co-management which will help in the wise use of the natural resources.

Advisory body

He said that while the government will be the main stakeholder, a multi-stakeholder advisory body or committee drafting and implementing wetland use of resources and other conservation measures is also suggested.

Apart from IISc.’s Energy and Wetlands Research Group and Panchabhuta Conservation Foundation the other institutions involved in the conservationist efforts include Integrated Design, Global Alliance for Sustainable Planet and World Wildlife Fund.

