Call for peaceful celebrations of Ganesha festival, Id Milad in Kalaburagi

Considering the coincidence of Ganesh Chaturthi and Id Milad, a senior officer of the district administration organised a peace meeting with Hindu and Muslim community leaders at the district administrative complex here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, who presided over the meeting, said that Kalaburagi is known for peace and harmony and appealed to the Hindu and Muslim communities to celebrate the festivities peacefully and harmoniously.

“Ganesh Chaturthi begins on September 7 and continues for the next 11 days and Id Milad will be celebrated on September 16. I request the people to celebrate the festivals with harmony and peace. We will open a single window in every taluk where people can obtain permission for installation of Ganesh idols and take out Id Milad processions,” she said.

Police Commissioner S.D. Sharanappa said that Ganesh idols will be installed at around 600 locations and it is impossible to provide police boandobast everywhere.

“However, we will have police beat in place. A team of policemen will visit each location once in 2-3 hours. Kalaburagi is known for peace and I appeal to the people not to take the law into their own hands. If people come across any untoward incidents, they can bring them to the notice of the Police Department,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu appealed to the people not to pay heed to fake and provocative news spread through the social media.

“It is very much possible that some miscreants may spread fake and provocative news through social media to disturb peace in society. Please don’t forward them. The organisers should deploy volunteers at Ganesh Pandals, especially during the night. If you provide a list of volunteers, we will train them to handle Ganesh idol processions,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil called upon the people to make the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations people friendly by installing Ganesh idols made of natural clay and colours.

“The installation of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) is banned. Let us opt for Ganesh idols made of natural clay and colours. We will arrange for tractors in each ward in the city to carry Ganesh idols installed at public places as well as private homes for Visarjan. Arrangements will be made at Appa Lake in the city for Ganesh Visarjan,” he said.

Baburao Jahagirdar, a community leader, appealed to the administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the Ganesh festival, especially on the days when the idols are carried in procession for Visarjan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Managing Director M. Rachappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rayappa Hunasagai, Assistant Commissioner Rupinder Singh Kaur, Assistant Commissioner of Police Bindu Rani and other senior officers were present.