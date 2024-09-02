GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call for peaceful celebrations of Ganesha festival, Id Milad in Kalaburagi

District admn. to open single window in taluks to give permission for installation of Ganesha idols and take out Id Milad processions

Published - September 02, 2024 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, along with senior officers, chairing a peace meeting at her office in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, along with senior officers, chairing a peace meeting at her office in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Considering the coincidence of Ganesh Chaturthi and Id Milad, a senior officer of the district administration organised a peace meeting with Hindu and Muslim community leaders at the district administrative complex here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, who presided over the meeting, said that Kalaburagi is known for peace and harmony and appealed to the Hindu and Muslim communities to celebrate the festivities peacefully and harmoniously.

“Ganesh Chaturthi begins on September 7 and continues for the next 11 days and Id Milad will be celebrated on September 16. I request the people to celebrate the festivals with harmony and peace. We will open a single window in every taluk where people can obtain permission for installation of Ganesh idols and take out Id Milad processions,” she said.

Police Commissioner S.D. Sharanappa said that Ganesh idols will be installed at around 600 locations and it is impossible to provide police boandobast everywhere.

“However, we will have police beat in place. A team of policemen will visit each location once in 2-3 hours. Kalaburagi is known for peace and I appeal to the people not to take the law into their own hands. If people come across any untoward incidents, they can bring them to the notice of the Police Department,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu appealed to the people not to pay heed to fake and provocative news spread through the social media.

“It is very much possible that some miscreants may spread fake and provocative news through social media to disturb peace in society. Please don’t forward them. The organisers should deploy volunteers at Ganesh Pandals, especially during the night. If you provide a list of volunteers, we will train them to handle Ganesh idol processions,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil called upon the people to make the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations people friendly by installing Ganesh idols made of natural clay and colours.

“The installation of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) is banned. Let us opt for Ganesh idols made of natural clay and colours. We will arrange for tractors in each ward in the city to carry Ganesh idols installed at public places as well as private homes for Visarjan. Arrangements will be made at Appa Lake in the city for Ganesh Visarjan,” he said.

Baburao Jahagirdar, a community leader, appealed to the administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the Ganesh festival, especially on the days when the idols are carried in procession for Visarjan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Managing Director M. Rachappa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rayappa Hunasagai, Assistant Commissioner Rupinder Singh Kaur, Assistant Commissioner of Police Bindu Rani and other senior officers were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.