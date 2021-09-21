Call for Kalaburagi Bandh on September 27

As part of Bharat Bandh agitation called by farmers agitating on the borders of Delhi demanding the repeal of three farm laws, farmers organisations in Kalaburagi have called for a Kalaburagi Bandh on September 27.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Raitha Krishi Karmika Sanghatane State secretary H.V. Diwakar, district president of All India Kisan Sabha Maula Mulla, district president of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha Sharanabasappa Mamshetty, district president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Nagendrappa Tambe and other farmer leaders said that thousands of farmers, workers, students and youths will participate in the agitation.

“Thousands of farmers have been protesting on the border of the national capital for the last 10 months demanding the complete repeal of the three farm laws. The BJP-led Union government is so keen on serving its corporate masters that it is deliberately ignoring the agitation. We, the people of the country, are with the farmers agitating on the Delhi border and we are part of their agitation. We too will observe Kalaburagi Bandh as part of Bharat Bandh agitation on September 27,” Mr. Diwakar said.

He added that the agitation will be organised under the banner of Samyukta Horata Karnataka, a conglomerate of different organisations and individuals.

“Apart from demanding the repeal of three farm laws, the agitation will also raise the issues of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and the demand for a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for farm produces ensuring 50% net profit on the cost of cultivation,” Mr. Diwakar said.

As per information provided by Mr. Mamshetty, a bike rally will be taken out on the major streets of Kalaburagi on Saturday and a torch-light procession will be organised near the Central Bus Stand on Sunday as preparatory activities for the bandh.

“On Monday, a rally will be taken out from Nagareshwar School in the Supermarket area to the office of Deputy Commissioner. We appeal to the people of Kalaburagi to support the farmers cause and participate in the agitation to make the bandh successful,” Mr. Mamshetty said.

“The agitation on the Delhi border is the longest farmers protest in the country and there is no question of going back. The agitation will continue till all the demands are met,” Mr. Maula Mulla said.