Call for inclusive management in wildlife conservation

April 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

B.C. Choudhury, former faculty, Wildlife Institute of India, said here on Monday that conservation with community participation and involvement was a way forward for wildlife protection.

He was speaking on ‘Evolving a Pragmatic Wildlife Conservation Paradigm for India’ at the India Conservation Conference, being held in the city as part of 50 Years of Project Tiger.

Prof. Choudhury said inclusive management entailing community participation in wildlife conservation existed in north-eastern India and some progress had made in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Such models existed in other countries such as Canada, Brazil and Australia on a larger scale and called for such experimentation in India as well.

Referring to a project he has initiated in the Gulf of Kutch Marine National Park area with local community, Prof. Choudhury said they have established ‘’no take zones’’ in which there will be no fishing for two years. Fishing is resumed after two years but another zone is declared as a ‘’no take zone’’ by rotation and such community initiatives for sustainable harvesting could be the model for future and did not involve any government agency.

Prof. Choudhury stressed the importance of identifying new conservation areas and said that India with all its national parks, sanctuaries, conservation reserves etc., had managed to bring about 5 per cent of the geographic area under protection for wildlife. ‘’The challenge was to enhance the area under protection and conservation regime to 30 per cent though it would appear to be a dream in the present times and this calls for a new paradigm in conservation’’, he added. This may also require additional legal support besides inclusion of RAMSAR wetland sites in the country under PA network..

He pointed out that though there were 75 Ramsar wetland sites in the country and it was expected to increase to 100 in due course, they had not benefited from the Ramsar recognition in the absence of legal protection. He suggested identification of new biosphere reserve and biodiversity areas to increase the geographical area under protection for wildlife with legal support and have new conservation space.

Prof. Choudhury called for integrating operational and development plans of lands under other government agencies such as defence, railways, revenue, maritime boards, power, irrigation and agriculture. He said this was imperative as almost 40 per cent of the country’s wildlife – including tigers – were outside the protected areas. An assessment of what percentage of wildlife existed in railway land, agricultural land or defence land would help conceive a better conservation plan, he added.