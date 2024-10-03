ADVERTISEMENT

Call for bandh seeking internal reservation for SCs evokes good response in Raichur

Published - October 03, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Yadgir

Public transport services remained suspended though, private transport services operated as usual

The Hindu Bureau

Shops and business establishments in Raichur remained closed for the day during the bandh on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

The call given by the Committee for Internal Reservation in Scheduled Castes for a bandh in Raichur demanding that the State government implement internal reservation evoked good response on Thursday.

Shops, commercial complexes, business establishments and hotels remained closed for the day.

Public transport services were suspended. However, private transport services operated as usual.

Public transport services remained suspended in Raichur in view of the bandh call on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Members of the Madiga community staged a protest at Ambedkar Circle and demanded that the State government implement internal reservations as per the Supreme Court’s direction.

Members of the Madiga community staging a protest at Ambedkar Circle during the bandh in Raichur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

“The Congress came to power promising to protect the interests of Dalits. But there are no steps being taken to bring internal reservations for Scheduled Castes despite the direction by the Supreme Court. The Madiga community will teach the Congress a lesson at an appropriate time, if its government further fails to take steps for the purpose,” they expressed their anger.

Reports said that there was good response to the bandh call even in Sirwar, Manvi, Sindhanur, Maski, Deodurg and Hatti. The bandh was peaceful, reports added.

Meanwhile, various organisations extended support to the bandh.

