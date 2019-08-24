Call for ban on quarrying around KRS dam

The technical committee of the Institution of Engineers, Mysuru centre, has called upon the government to ban all quarrying activities around the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam with immediate effect.

A release said frequent loud sounds and vibrations being experienced in and around the dam was owing to unregularised quarry blasting, and such uncontrolled explosives create lots of vibration up to a radius of 18 to 20 km.

The Institution of Engineers said it was necessary for the Geological Survey of India to inspect the area and the dam and submit its observation as the KRS was 90 years old. “A dam break analysis should be done to assess its structural stability,” said the release pointing out that as per Supreme Court order, no quarry blasting activity should be allowed within 20 km of major dams.

It said the district administration of Mandya and the State government should not yield to political pressure and must ban quarrying around the KRS.

The technical team warned that blasting in the surrounding and nearby areas causes vibration to the dam structure and could lead to cracks or widen the existing cracks and thus pose danger.

‘Conduct survey’

R. Suresh, Chairman, Institution of Engineers, Mysuru centre, M. Lakshmana, convenor, Cauvery Technical Advisory Committee, and D.K. Dinesh Kumar, secretary, said in view of the importance of the reservoir and being the main source of drinking water to the cities in south Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, besides helping irrigate agricultural land, the authorities should inspect and survey an area of 20 km around the KRS and prepare a plan to regulate activity that could harm the structural stability of the dam.