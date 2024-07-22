ADVERTISEMENT

Calf killed in suspected leopard attack

Published - July 22, 2024 08:49 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A calf, purportedly attacked by a leopard, was found dead near a hilly area of Yagapur village in Chittapur taluk on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basavalingappa Motnalli, a resident of Yagapur, took his cattle for grazing into the hilly area on Sunday. On returning home in the evening, he found that a calf was missing.

On Monday morning, when the family members conducted a search, the carcass was found in the hilly area.

During the last month, a leopard reportedly attacked a bull and injured it in the neck. And, a leopard was spotted near the hills by a cowherd on the next day of the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the Forest Department officials are closely monitoring the movement of the animal by deploying forest squads.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US