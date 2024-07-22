Calf killed in suspected leopard attack

A calf, purportedly attacked by a leopard, was found dead near a hilly area of Yagapur village in Chittapur taluk on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basavalingappa Motnalli, a resident of Yagapur, took his cattle for grazing into the hilly area on Sunday. On returning home in the evening, he found that a calf was missing.

On Monday morning, when the family members conducted a search, the carcass was found in the hilly area.

During the last month, a leopard reportedly attacked a bull and injured it in the neck. And, a leopard was spotted near the hills by a cowherd on the next day of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department officials are closely monitoring the movement of the animal by deploying forest squads.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.