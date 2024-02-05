ADVERTISEMENT

Calf gets artificial limb at Mahaveer Limb Centre in Hubballi

February 05, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A calf which lost its mother and one of its limbs in an accident in Dharwad, is now able to walk normally thanks to the artificial limb provided by Hubballi’s Mahaveer Limb Centre.

The Hindu Bureau

In a first, Hubballi’s Mahaveer Limb Centre has provided an artificial limb to a calf. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

After the accident, the calf was sheltered at the goshala run by Vishwa Hindu Parishat at Abhinav Nagar near Siddharoodh Mutt in Hubballi.

As the calf’s limb was amputated because of the accident, the goshala staff consulted veterinary doctors about the possibility of having an artificial limb fitted.

After the doctors gave the go-ahead, they approached the All India Jain Youth Federation’s Mahaveer Limb Centre on the possibility of getting an artificial limb for the calf. The staff obliged, took measurement, got an artificial limb to aid the calf’s movement.

On Monday, in the presence of the office-bearers of the limb centre and the goshala, the calf was fitted with an artificial limb. As the calf slowly moved about, they all cheered.

Speaking to presspersons, founder-president of the Mahaveer Limb Centre Mahendra Singhi said that they felt blessed after providing artificial limb to go mata.

He said that in the past 25 years, the centre has conducted 315 camps and provided artificial limbs to around 50,000 people and this was the first time that they fitted a calf with an artificial limb.

The office-bearers of the goshala thanked the Artificial Limb Centre for obliging their request.

