Calendar of events issued for bypolls

The Chief Electoral Officer has issued a calendar of events for the conduct of bypolls to the 17 seats in the Assembly vacated by the resignations of the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) MLAs.

The elections for these seats will be held on December 5. In Belagavi district, bypolls will be held for Athani, Gokak and Kagwad seats.

A notification for this will be issued on November 11 and the last date for filing nomination papers is November 18.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on November 19 and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on November 21. Votes will be polled on December 5 and counted on November 9.

The Joint Director of Agriculture will be the Returning Officer for Athani, The District Pollution Control Board Officer will be the Returning Officer for Kagwad and the Special Deputy Commissioner and Land Acquisition Officer for Malaprabha and Ghataprabha will be the Returning Officer for Gokak.

M. Padma will be the observer for Athani, P. Ushakumari for Kagwad and P.A. Shobha for Gokak.

The code of conduct will be in place from November 11 to the completion of the poll process on December 12.