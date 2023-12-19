GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cake show on at at Gruha Shobhe in Mysuru

December 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, the Cake Show at Gruha Shobhe event being organised at Maharaja’s College grounds in Mysuru has been attracting crowds as the show features cake replicas of Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar and Red Fort in New Delhi.

This is the 13th edition of the cake show organised by Dolphin Bakers. Cake of various shapes and sizes are on display. A total 13 cake models worth about ₹6.5 lakh are on display. 

The show began on December 15 and concludes on December 25. The Gruha Shobhe expo is open from 11 am to 9 pm, a press release said here.

Karnataka / Mysore / Delhi

