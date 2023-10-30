Cages set up to capture leopard in Bengaluru

October 30, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a leopard was spotted near Kudlu Gate in Singasandra area, the Anekal forest range officials have now set up two cages to trap the big cat after studying its movements.

CCTV footage of the animal walking in the parking area of an apartment in Singasandra surfaced on Sunday after which the Forest Department sent a team to track the leopard on the move.

The forest officials said a team of 30 personnel were in action to capture wandering animal and drones were also used to track its movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, two cages have been set up in the vegetation area in Kudlu Gate to capture it. The official said cameras have been put up to sight the leopard and soon the animal would be captured and returned to its habitat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.