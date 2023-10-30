ADVERTISEMENT

Cages set up to capture leopard in Bengaluru

October 30, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department personnel setting up a leopard trap cage at Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, off Hosur Road in Bengaluru on Monday. (Top) A video grab from a CCTV of the wild cat that had strayed in to one of the apartment complex’s first floor in the area on October 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest Department personnel setting up a leopard trap cage at Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, off Hosur Road in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

After a leopard was spotted near Kudlu Gate in Singasandra area, the Anekal forest range officials have now set up two cages to trap the big cat after studying its movements. 

CCTV footage of the animal walking in the parking area of an apartment in Singasandra surfaced on Sunday after which the Forest Department sent a team to track the leopard on the move.

The forest officials said a team of 30 personnel were in action to capture wandering animal and drones were also used to track its movement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, two cages have been set up in the vegetation area in Kudlu Gate to capture it. The official said cameras have been put up to sight the leopard and soon the animal would be captured and returned to its habitat. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US