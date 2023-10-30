HamberMenu
Cages set up capture leopard in Bengaluru

October 30, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department personnel setting up a leopard trap cage at Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, off Hosur Road in Bengaluru on Monday. (Top) A video grab from a CCTV of the wild cat that had strayed in to one of the apartment complex’s first floor in the area on October 28, 2023.

Forest Department personnel setting up a leopard trap cage at Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, off Hosur Road in Bengaluru on Monday. (Top) A video grab from a CCTV of the wild cat that had strayed in to one of the apartment complex’s first floor in the area on October 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest Department personnel setting up a leopard trap cage at Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, off Hosur Road in Bengaluru on Monday.

Forest Department personnel setting up a leopard trap cage at Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, off Hosur Road in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

After a leopard was spotted near Kudlu Gate in Singasandra area, the Anekal forest range officials have now set up two cages to trap the big cat after studying its movements. 

CCTV footage of the animal walking in the parking area of an apartment in Singasandra surfaced on Sunday after which the Forest Department sent a team to track the leopard on the move.

The forest officials said a team of 30 personnel were in action to capture wandering animal and drones were also used to track its movement.

Now, two cages have been set up in the vegetation area in Kudlu Gate to capture it. The official said cameras have been put up to sight the leopard and soon the animal would be captured and returned to its habitat. 

