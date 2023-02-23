CAG raps KRIDL for delay in execution of rural works, poor fiscal management, monitoring

February 23, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) found many faults in the functioning of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd. (KRIDL) and said the agency has been incurring enormous delays, ranging from one month to 24 months, in commencement of rural development works despite availability of funds.

Poor rate of execution

The CAG report on the KRIDL, which was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, said the government agency received 84,574 works related to rural infrastructure during 2016–17 to 2020–21 and it could complete only 24,014 works, constituting only 28%. The KRIDL does not have a mechanism to analyse the capacity in terms of resources available and works on hand, it said.

Inordinate delays in the completion of works resulted in the accumulation of funds of ₹17,320.30 crore at the end of 2020–21. The inability to complete the entrusted works on time resulted in blocking up of funds with the KRIDL, it said.

It termed the KRIDL’s financial management as “poor’‘ and said it completed only 38.79% works in 2016–17, 27.07% in 2017–18, 24.71% in 2018–19, 35.18% in 2019–20, and 13.97% works in 2020–21.

The KRIDL undertakes all types of rural development works entrusted by the government, local bodies, and public or private undertakings. Because of the non-execution of works on time, the accumulation of funds increased from ₹6,748.10 crore in 2016–17 to ₹17,320.30 crore in 2020–21.

“The KRIDL incurred expenditure before release of funds, in excess of funds released by executive agencies and in excess of estimated cost, indicating poor financial controls”. Non-recovery of royalty from the job works bill resulted in extending the unintended benefit to group leaders and loss of revenue to the government.

The report said “poor monitoring and follow-up mechanism in the KRIDL was evident from lapses in the execution of works, non-reporting of completion of works, and excess expenditure, non-submission and non-settlement of final bills, and non-surrender of savings to executing agency”.

The quality control mechanism in the KRIDL was non-existent and the three-tier quality control mechanism was not implemented in letter and spirit, the report stated. Third-party monitors were not appointed, quality control divisions were defunct and there was no quality management system, the report noted.