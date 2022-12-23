CAG flags diversion of funds, delay in execution of works in Ballari, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayapura

December 23, 2022 02:11 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has said that four city corporations in Karnataka — Ballari, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayapura — diverted funds amounting to ₹108.75 crore (40% of total expenditure of ₹269.28 crore) under the Mukhyamantrigala (CM’s) Nagorathana Yojane towards other works.

The civic bodies did not give wide publicity to tenders and awarded works without inviting fresh tenders in cases of insufficient participation of bidders. The corporations of Ballari and Mysuru awarded six (19%) out of 31 packages to ineligible contractors. The the civic corporations of Ballari, Mysuru, and Tumakuru awarded contracts in 18 (42%) out of 43 packages after the expiry of bid validity, according to the report of the CAG on performance audit of Mukhyamantrigala Nagorathana Yojane (Phase-III) for city corporations, for the year ending March 2021.

The report was tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on December 23.

The cost of 70% of works in the four corporations was less than the mandated minimum cost of ₹50 lakh. “The civic corporations failed to create tangible assets as the cost of majority of the works was less than the prescribed limit of ₹50 lakh,” according to the report. Incorrect technical evaluation by Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) led to project management consultant works aggregating to ₹14.63 crore going to ineligible consultants.

Eleven (69%) out of 16 works in seven packages in Ballari, Mysuru and Tumakuru were not executed due to non-availability of work sites. Further, there were delays ranging from 75 to 547 days in completion of eight works out of 43 packages in Ballari, Mysuru and Tumakuru. Delays were mainly due to non-completion of underground draining works, not shifting of electric poles, before entrusting works.

Expenditure of ₹68.95 lakh incurred in the four cities was irregular, which was attributable to adoption of incorrect rates and payment for earthwork excavation at higher rates.

None of the four CCs attained the minimum allocation of ₹15 crore stipulated in respect of water supply and underground drainage works. Out of four cities, only Vijayapura executed traffic management works.

Karnataka Water and Sanitation Pooled Fund Trust (KWSPFT) incurred avoidable interest liability of ₹5.09 crore due to non-recouping of loan diverted from Nagarothana Phase II and III, which was availed at a higher interest rate.

There was additional expenditure of ₹4.87 crore due to availing loans at higher interest rate than the quoted interest rate, non-exercising the option of availing loans available at lower interest rates, and delay in repayment of loan as per the schedule prescribed in the agreement.

The scheme was launched for city corporations at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore with the objective of upgrading infrastructure and civic amenities in 100 cities in Karnataka. The scheme was implemented from 2014-15 to 2016-17.

Each city was allotted ₹100 crore with 50% allocation through government grants and remaining 50% by obtaining a loan borrowed through Karnataka Water and Sanitation Pooled Fund Trust. The Urban Development Department was the nodal agency for implementation of the scheme.

The audit involved examination of records of Urban Development Department, DMA and the District Urban Development Cells (DUDCs) and Karnataka Water and Sanitation Pooled Fund Trust, four (Ballari, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayapura) out of 10 city corporations and DUDCs.