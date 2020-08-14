Cafe Coffee Day launches new retail format in Bengaluru

Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), the cafe chain, has entered into a joint venture to launch a new format named Coffee Day Essentials.

The Essential stores will offer items ranging from confectionery to beverages. This collaboration will provide a hangout space and a shopping hub for daily needs to CCD customers, all under the same roof, as per a company release.

With this format, Café Coffee Day hopes to add a new customer base to its repertoire, thereby increase footfall to the outlet.

Vinay Bhopatkar, CEO, Café Coffee Day, said, “After closely studying the needs of the new-age customers, we created a platform where customers can shop while treating themselves to the unique food and beverages by CCD and its partner brands.”

Success in this format will see the partnership scaled up to around 10 outlets in Bangalore, according to the company.