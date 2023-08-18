HamberMenu
Café with art gallery

August 18, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A café with an art gallery will be opened at Ambarish Road in Vijayanagar second stage in Mysuru on Sunday.

The café called Coffee City features an art gallery that offers a free platform for exhibition of work in the fields of art, literature and culture.

Promoted by women entrepreneurs, Coffee City’s Art Gallery will also serve as a tool for women empowerment by offering space for exhibition of homemade products by women like soaps, terracotta items etc.

The space can also be used for a book release, painting exhibition, wildlife photography exhibition etc.

The Coffee City and the Art Gallery will be inaugurated by Mayor Shivakumar in the presence of corporators M.U. Subbaiah and Ms. Prema Shankaregowda. The chief guest for the occasion will be retired Director of Department of Kannada and Culture and Department of Information and Publicity Vishukumar. Litterateur Sujatha H.R. will also be present on the occasion, said a press statement.

Meanwhile, a painting exhibition by Mr. Praveen R. will be inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj and litterateur Abdul Rasheed at the Art Gallery on Monday, added another press statement.

