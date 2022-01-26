Cadet from Mysuru leads NCC contingent at Republic Day parade in New Delhi

A file photo of Pramila Kunwar, the cadet from NCC Mysuru Group who led the NCC Senior Wing contingent at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2022.

MYSURU

26 January 2022 18:20 IST

Senior Under Officer Pramila Kunwar from 3 KAR Girls Battalion was chosen to command the Senior Wing contingent of NCC on Rajpath, which is a rare honour for any NCC cadet

It was a matter of pride for residents of Mysuru when a cadet from the city led the NCC Senior Wing contingent at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26.

Senior Under Officer Pramila Kunwar from 3 KAR Girls Battalion was chosen to command the Senior Wing contingent of NCC on Rajpath, which is a rare honour for any NCC cadet.

A student of BSc first year at Maharani’s Science College in Mysuru, Pramila Kunwar is the daughter of Pratap Singh, who runs a tea stall on Kalidasa Road, and homemaker Pushpa Kunwar, who reside in V.V.Mohalla in Mysuru.

“Pramila had put her heart and soul in NCC training since 2020. She has excelled in many NCC parades and events in Mysuru. But, her prime focus was on achieving the pinnacle of NCC training, i.e Republic Day camp in New Delhi. She trained hard at her battalion and her institution to get selected to represent Karnataka and Goa Directorate’s contingent at the Republic Day camp in 2022. Her hard war and dedication resulted in her being selected to command the Senior Wing contingent on Rajpath, which is a very rare honour for any NCC cadet,” according to a statement from NCC Mysuru Group.

The Republic Day parade at Rajpath had a total of five girl cadets of Mysuru Group. The others were corporal Suchitra L. and cadet Priya S. from 13 KAR Battalion, and Senior Under Officer Roshini Marian and cadet Chaithra S. from 14 KAR Battalion.

“The true spirit of NCC ‘Ankhon Mein Tej, Chehre Pe Muskaan’ was on display when the cadets smartly saluted the tricolour and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces – President of India Ram Nath Kovind – while marching on Rajpath and passing in front of the dais on Republic Day,” according to the statement.

A total of 19 cadets from Mysuru represented NCC’s Karnataka and Goa Directorate at the Republic Day camp this year. Apart from the cadets, Mysuru Group’s flag was kept flying high by Col. Manish Prasad, Officer Commanding, 14 KAR Battalion, who had been appointed as the Republic Day Camp Adjutant.