ADVERTISEMENT

Cabs have to now pay entry fee at KIA’s arrival lounge

Published - May 20, 2024 11:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Private vehicles can stay for free only for up to seven minutes

The Hindu Bureau

According to a notice displayed on KIA premises, all commercial (yellow board) vehicles, including cabs, must pay an entry fee of ₹150 for up to seven minutes. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Cab drivers and the families and friends of passengers who went to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to pick up passengers on Monday (May 20) were taken aback to see hefty “stay and overstay charges” levied at the arrival lounge. The fee was introduced on Monday, and there was no prior notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a notice displayed on KIA premises, all commercial (yellow board) vehicles, including cabs, must pay an entry fee of ₹150 for up to seven minutes. If they exceed seven minutes, they will be charged ₹300.

Private (white board) vehicles have to pay a fee of ₹150 for staying between seven and 14 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buses incur an entry fee of ₹600, while tempo travellers will be charged ₹300. Both buses and tempo travellers are permitted to enter through Lane 3 at Terminal 1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Bangalore International Airport Ltd., the stay and overstay charges apply to vehicles coming to the pick-up lanes at Terminals 1 and 2. It is unclear whether cabs in dedicated taxi stands should also pay the fee.

Tanveer Pasha, president of the Ola, Uber Drivers, and Owners Association, rued that this felt like “a daylight robbery”. “This will affect both private vehicle owners and taxi drivers. There are a lot of parking charges that they collect already and now we have to pay for picking up passengers. Airport authorities should cease collecting such charges,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US