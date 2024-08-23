Cabinet’s decision to sell govt. land to JSW draws farmers’ ire, while govt. defends decision

The State Cabinet’s decision to sell 3,666 acres of government land to JSW Steel Ltd. has drawn the ire of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) for selling land at a “throwaway price”.

The State Cabinet that met on Thursday had approved the execution of the absolute sale deed in favour of JSW Steel for 3,666 acres in Ballari district. Though the lease-cum-sale agreement had been entered into between the government and the company in 2006-07, the subsequent governments had not executed the sale deed so far. The government said that executing the deed was a legal obligation.

Taking exception to the Cabinet’s decision, KRRS State president Badagalapura Nagendra expressed concern that the government that evicts poor farmers from its land had now decided to sell huge tracts of mineral-rich land at a throw-away price to Jindal company.

Pointing out that the Congress itself had been opposing such a sale deed so far, he said, “Those who had opposed such a sale are themselves now getting ready to sell the government land. It only shows that all the political parties are keen to return the favours towards capitalists.”

Farmers willing to buy

Pointing out that the government land in Ballari district was being sold to JSW at a rate of ₹1,22,200 to ₹1,50,635 an acre, Mr. Nagendra said farmers were ready to buy the land at a price which is 10 times higher than what is being fixed by the government. He urged the government to change its decision and allow the farmers to buy the land.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, when asked why the Congress, which had earlier opposed the allotment of government land to JSW, had agreed to it now, said, “We have allotted the land as per the prevalent industrial policies. We have not issued any new land but have only executed the sale deed for the land which was to be allotted to Jindal long ago.”

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil strongly defended the government’s decision, stating that the transaction was in full compliance with the law. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Friday, he emphasised that the sale followed a Government Order issued after a court directive and a subsequent Cabinet resolution, leaving no room for any wrongdoing.

‘No concession’

Mr. Patil said, “We have not provided any concessions to Jindal. The company paid the market price, and all government regulations were strictly followed. The same rules that apply to over one lakh industries in the State have been applied in Jindal’s case as well.” He highlighted that Jindal had invested ₹90,000 crore in the State and created 50,000 jobs.

Mr. Patil further explained that, as per the industrial policy, entrepreneurs who were provided land by the government are required to utilise at least 51% of it within 10 years while keeping their operations running. The sale contract is then executed as per policy, and Jindal has fully complied with these requirements, he noted.

