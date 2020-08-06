Cabinet will soon vet rules to reserve police constable posts for transgenders, govt. tells HC

Bengaluru

06 August 2020 22:38 IST

The State government on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that the process of framing rules for reserving certain posts in special reserve police constables for transgenders is in the final stages and it would be placed before the State Cabinet shortly for approval.

State Advocate-General Prabhuling K. Navadgi made the submissions before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi during the hearing of a PIL petition.

The Advocate-General said the Cabinet could not meet this week and in all probability, the proposed rules would be considered by in its next meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

The petition, filed by Sangama, a city-based society working for the welfare of the transgender community, and activist Nisha Gulur said no provision had been made for appointment of transgenders in the notification to fill up 2,672 posts of special reserve police constables.

It was pointed out in the petition that the apex court way in 2014 had declared transgenders will have to be treated as a “third gender” for the purpose of safeguarding their rights under the Constitution, and had directed the Centre and States to take steps to treat them as socially and educationally backward classes and extend reservation to them for admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.