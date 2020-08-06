Cabinet will soon vet rules to reserve police constable posts for transgenders, govt. tells HC

The State government on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that the process of framing rules for reserving certain posts in special reserve police constables for transgenders is in the final stages and it would be placed before the State Cabinet shortly for approval.
State Advocate-General Prabhuling K. Navadgi made the submissions before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi during the hearing of a PIL petition.
The Advocate-General said the Cabinet could not meet this week and in all probability, the proposed rules would be considered by in its next meeting.
The petition, filed by Sangama, a city-based society working for the welfare of the transgender community, and activist Nisha Gulur said no provision had been made for appointment of transgenders in the notification to fill up 2,672 posts of special reserve police constables.
It was pointed out in the petition that the apex court way in 2014 had declared transgenders will have to be treated as a “third gender” for the purpose of safeguarding their rights under the Constitution, and had directed the Centre and States to take steps to treat them as socially and educationally backward classes and extend reservation to them for admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath