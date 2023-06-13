HamberMenu
Cabinet will discuss demand for cancellation of NPS: CM

June 13, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday assured the NPS employees’ union that the State Cabinet will soon discuss the demand for implementation of old pension scheme and arrive at a decision in the State Budget.

He made the assurance while interacting with office-bearers of the NPS employees’ union that demanded cancellation of the new pension scheme. He asked the government employees to work efficiently to implement the guarantee schemes of the government.

Former MLC V.S. Ugrappa said 2.98 lakh employees are covered under NPS. He demanded that the government drop disciplinary action against those who took part in the ‘Vote for OPS’ campaign.

NPS has been cancelled in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and should be cancelled in Karnataka too. The old pension scheme should be implemented, said Karnataka State NPS Employees’ Union president Shantaram Teja.

