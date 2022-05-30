Cabinet to take Ordinance route to fix reservation for BBMP wards

In light of the Supreme Court order to hold elections to the BBMP council, the State Cabinet on Monday decided to fix reservation that will not exceed 50% by amending the BBMP Act through an Ordinance.

The State Cabinet that met here discussed the reservation matrix for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and decided to amend the Act through an Ordinance, sources said, adding that the reservation matrix for SC/ST/ OBC will not exceed 50%. This follows the Supreme Court order that has asked the State government to hold elections after the exercise for delimitation of wards is completed in eight weeks. “The Justice Bhakthavatsalam committee will also submit its report on reservation to Backward Classes in eight weeks based on political backwardness. There is no question of going back on elections,” sources said.