Cabinet to discuss COVID-19, CM hints at new guidelines

Bengaluru

08 December 2021 14:17 IST

Challenge is cases restricted to a few districts whereas the pandemic is in control in other places

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hinted that the government will announce a new set of COVID-19 guidelines after a discussion on all issues related to the pandemic during the State Cabinet meeting on December 9.

In view of the emergence of clusters, Mr. Bommai said, “All details pertaining to Covid-19 will be presented before the cabinet on December 9. Whatever is happening with regard to the Omicron variant and the developments taking place in Covid-19 clusters will be placed before the cabinet.”

After the discussions, the Chief Minister said, a decision would be taken on issuing a fresh set of guidelines.

Replying to a query on a new set of guidelines, Mr. Bommai said he has to keep the current situation in mind because Covid-19 cases are seen in only a few districts whereas the pandemic is in control in other places.

“If we have to introduce new guidelines, they should apply for the entire Karnataka. The Centre has also issued guidelines. Controlling Covid-19 cases in December and January, and the need for fresh guidelines will be discussed elaborately in the cabinet meeting,” the Chief Minister said.

He appealed to people, especially parents, not to panic though cases were emerging in schools and hostels.

“There is no need to panic, especially parents. Children have to be cautious. Schools and colleges have to strictly implement Covid-19 rules,” Mr. Bommai said.

On December 8, Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, senior officials of the Finance and Health and Family Welfare departments attended the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

Last week, the government announced a few guidelines. including mandating two doses of vaccination for parents of children aged below 18 years who are going to schools and colleges.

The government had made two doses of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for entry to malls, cinema halls, theatres. It had already made two doses of vaccination mandatory for employees working in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, swimming pools, public libraries, zoos, and botanical gardens.

With a few clusters emerging in colleges in Karnataka, all institutions of higher education have been directed not to hold cultural functions, college festivals and other functions till January 15, 2022. The maximum gathering for conferences and meetings has been s been limited to 500, and strict enforcement of COVID-19 behaviour is expected.