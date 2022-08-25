Cabinet takes note of ‘40% commission’ charge

Is Kempanna auditor general?: Law Minister

Is Kempanna auditor general?: Law Minister

The raging controversy of the Contractors’ Association’s allegations of 40% commission being demanded by Ministers and legislators came up for an informal discussion during the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“Within 24 hours, I will order an inquiry if the association furnishes documents,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on the association’s charges against Horticulture Minister Munirathna. Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the government would order an inquiry if KSCA president D. Kempanna submits the documents.

“Who is Kempanna? Is he an auditor general? I don’t even know where he is carrying out contract work. The government cannot respond to those who speak without evidence,” the Minister remarked. He ruled out any possibility of the government ordering a suo motu inquiry.