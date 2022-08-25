Cabinet sub-committee to look into Lokayukta’s recommendation of action against officials

ADVERTISEMENT

A Cabinet sub-committee has been formed to look into the Lokayukta’s recommendations of disciplinary action against government officials facing graft charges.

Disclosing this after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said that based on the recommendations of the sub-committee, the State Cabinet would take a final call on the issues related to disciplinary action.

Replying to queries, the Minister said the government had asked the authorities concerned to strengthen the Lokayukta in the wake of the Karnataka High Court’s order on closing down the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The Cabinet had in fact agreed to recruit a few staff members by the Lokayukta through outsourcing and also continue the services of some of the staff members after retirement, he said.