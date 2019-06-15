Cabinet sub-committee to look into JSW land deal

Even as the BJP started a day-and-night protest against the sale of over 3,600 acres of land in Sandur to JSW Steel, the State Cabinet on Friday decided to set up a Cabinet sub-committee to look into the issue. Briefing reporters after the meeting, RDPR Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Cabinet decided to reconsider the issue following criticism from various quarters.

“Although there is nothing illegal in the deal, the Cabinet has decided that the issue needs to be re-examined with an elaborate discussion through a sub-committee. The Chief Minister will take a call on the constitution of the committee,” the Minister said.

The Minister said Industries Minister K.J. George himself had suggested that the issue be re-examined. “He has also requested the Chief Minister not to include him as a member of the committee,” Mr. Krishna Byre Gowda said.

The Cabinet’s earlier decision to sell the land to JSW had provided ammunition to the BJP to launch an attack on the government, even though the Chief Minister had promised a re-look into the issue. The BJP had suspected kickback and started the day-and-night dharna from Friday.

The move had also embarrassed the coalition government as senior Congress leader H.K. Patil and JD(S) State president A.H. Vishwanath opposed it. On its part, the government had made it clear that the decision to sell the land was only the culmination of an earlier move made when the BJP was part of the government.