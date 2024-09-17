Cabinet resolves to demand ₹5,000 crore special grants from Union government for Kalyana Karnataka

The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Regional Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Tuesday decided to demand ₹5,000 crore for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region, which has been accorded special status under Article 371 (J) of the Constitution.

Addressing a media conference after the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said the Union government “had not given a single rupee” after the region got the special status in 2012.

The Cabinet also decided to establish a separate secretariat for effective implementation of Article 371 (J) of the Constitution.

State’s share

“We have announced ₹5,000 crore special grants to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) every year. We have kept our word by giving ₹5000 crore for 2024-25. The Union government has not given a single rupee [to the KKRDB] in the last 10 years after the Constitution was amended to insert Article 371(J) to give special status to the region. We have, therefore, passed a resolution demanding ₹5,000 crore,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Other major decisions of the Cabinet included upgrading the Bidar and Raichur city municipal councils (CMCs) to city municipal corporations, filling all 17,439 vacancies in different government departments in the region in a phased manner, establishing 45 new primary health centres (PHCs), upgrading 31 PHCs to community health centres (CHCs), upgrading nine CHCs to taluk hospitals, and upgrading two taluk hospitals to district hospitals, in the seven districts of the region.

56 issues discussed

“A total of 56 subjects were discussed in the Cabinet meeting today, of which 46 are related to Kalyana Karnataka. The total amount of money approved for implementing different projects under the 56 subjects was ₹12,692 crore of which ₹11,770 crore will go to Kalyana Karnataka region’s 46 subjects,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

To a question, the Chief Minister said a committee with economist Govinda Rao as its chairperson was formed to evaluate the present state of 119 taluks identified by the D.M. Najundappa Committee as backward taluks.

“A high-powered committee for redressal of regional imbalances headed by economist Nanjundappa was formed in 2002 when S.M. Krishna was Chief Minister. Now, we need to evaluate the current status of the backward taluks identified by the Nanjundappa committee. For this purpose, we have formed a committee headed by Dr. Govinda Rao which will submit a report within six months making further recommendations to redress the imbalance, if any,” Mr. Siddaramiah said.