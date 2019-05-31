Cabinet reshuffle ‘when the time comes’, says Siddaramaiah

Amid a growing threat of defections and questions over stability of the coalition government in the State, the Congress appears open for a Cabinet reshuffle, but only “when the time comes”.

Speaking to presspersons on Thursday after a breakfast meeting with Ministers, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah said, “Time will come to accommodate those who are disgruntled. Then we will consider those who are eligible. We will let you know when it will happen.” He refused to specify a time frame for this exercise.

Although some leaders are of the opinion that a reshuffle may only ruffle more feathers in the given scenario, when the number of ministerial aspirants is swelling by the day, sources said it may be inevitable for the party to opt for a reshuffle along with filling the three vacant berths. “This will have to be done if the party has to accommodate some senior disgruntled MLAs,” a Minister said.

On Wednesday, leaders of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), who held a series of meetings with Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal, did not arrive at a consensus on the proposal to expand or reshuffle the Cabinet. Participants in the Thursday’s meeting pledged to stay united and save the government at any cost. They said they were ready to abide by the central leadership’s decision, whatever it may be.

Condemning and dismissing the BJP’s threats of destabilising the government, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “We respect the people’s mandate that is in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, although the State BJP leaders do not have a majority, their efforts to destabilise the government have not stopped. Will this not mean rejecting the people’s verdict in Karnataka?”

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “We are discussing all options. We want to bring everyone on board and take everybody’s view. Finally, we will sit down with the Chief Minister and JD(S) leaders, and our general secretary in consultation with the JDS and party high command will take a final decision.”

Meanwhile, it is learnt that senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is in touch with MLA for Shivajinagar R. Roshan Baig, in an effort to pacify him and prevent him from moving out of the party fold.

Till late in the night, senior Congress leaders were huddled in a meeting with Mr. Venugopal.

Dares Yeddyurappa

Ridiculing the BJP’s repeated threats to bring down the coalition government and form a BJP government in Karnataka, Mr. Siddaramaiah on Thursday said, “BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa has been saying for the last one year that he will form the government. He was given an opportunity but he failed to prove the majority. Now, again, after the Lok Sabha polls he said he will form the government on June 1. If he is able to do so on June 1, I will resign or else Mr. Yeddyurappa should quit politics. Is he ready to accept?”

He said the mandate on forming the government rests with the people and Mr. Yeddyurappa should discharge his duties as Leader of the Opposition.