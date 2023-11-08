‘Cabinet reshuffle after Lok Sabha polls’

November 08, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Legislator and Chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Ajay Singh said Cabinet reshuffle would take place after the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Dr. Singh reiterated that he too was an aspirant for ministerial berth. “Politics is a game, and patience can help us achieve our goals. Things take time and patience is definitely an important trait to have when it comes to achieving something” Dr. Singh added.

The Lok Sabha results will definitely impact State politics. In turn the Congress’s guarantee scheme will also reflect in Lok Sabha elections, he said and exuded confidence of winning at least 20 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Criticising the State BJP leaders for launching the drought study tour, Dr. Singh asked the BJP MPs to take a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge him to release drought relief to the State.

