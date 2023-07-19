Cabinet panel to oversee implementation of Article 371(J)

July 19, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Following a Cabinet decision taken on Thursday last, the State government, on Wednesday, formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee to oversee the execution of orders issued for the implementation of the Special Status accorded to Kalyana Karnataka under Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

As per a Office Memorandum issued on Wednesday by Joint Secretary R. Chandrashekhar, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge will head the seven-member committee as its chairman.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, Municipal Administration and Haj Minister Rahim Khan, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Planning and Statistics Minister D. Sudhakar, Youth Services, Sports, and Scheduled Castes Welfare Minister B. Nagendra and Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N.S. Boseraju will serve as members of the committee.

