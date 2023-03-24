Cabinet okays internal quota for SCs; to be sent to Centre

March 24, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ruling BJP government in Karnataka on Friday decided to provide internal reservation among 101 Scheduled Castes, in a move that comes just ahead of the Assembly elections.

As per the new reservation formula, the Scheduled Caste (left) has been given 6% reservation, SC (right) 5.5%, SC (Touchable) 4.5%, and SC (Others) 1%.

The internal reservation recommendations would be sent to the Centre for its implementation, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told presspersons after the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

The Cabinet sub-committee headed by Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy recommended internal reservation for providing justice to all SCs based on their population. The categories have been made under the Article 341 (2) of the Constitution.

The government has already hiked the SC quota from 15% to 17% and ST from 3% to 7% and it has been referred to the Centre for inclusion in the 9th schedule of the Constitution.

With increased aspirations among the people, there were agitations seeking internal reservations. Among 101 SC castes, there was concern among some communities such as Banjara, Kuruma, and Bhovi that they would be removed from the SC list. But they would be continued in the SC quota, Mr. Bommai said.

Another dominant Kuruba community has been demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) tag. Mr. Bommai said the anthropological study of the community has been completed in four districts. “We have advised the Law Department to take further action to recommend to the Centre by giving all details,” he said. The Centre too has sought further details of Kadu Gollaru and Koli Samaj for providing ST tag and the department concerned has been asked to provide details, he said.