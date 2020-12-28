Cabinet nod for water project

Hassan

28 December 2020 23:16 IST

The State Cabinet, on Monday, gave its consent for the project to carry Yagachi water from Ranaghatta pick-up point to tanks in parts of Halebid, Madihalli hoblis of Hassan district and Lakhya hobli in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

Former Minister and Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi, in a press release issued on Monday, said the Cabinet gave clearance to the project to be implemented at a cost of ₹ 125.46 crore. As many as eight tanks would be benefited by the project.

For this, a canal of 8.3 km would be laid to carry water through gravity. The canal would include 2.4 km of the open canal, 4.2 km of tunnel and 1.7 km of exit canal with the capacity of 100 cusecs, the release said.

The project proposal was brought before the Cabinet twice in the past but it had not received the approval. The MLA had met the Chief Minister and convinced him about the project and succeeded in getting the approval, the release added.