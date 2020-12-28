Cabinet nod for water project

The State Cabinet, on Monday, gave its consent for the project to carry Yagachi water from Ranaghatta pick-up point to tanks in parts of Halebid, Madihalli hoblis of Hassan district and Lakhya hobli in Chikkamagaluru taluk.
Former Minister and Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi, in a press release issued on Monday, said the Cabinet gave clearance to the project to be implemented at a cost of ₹ 125.46 crore. As many as eight tanks would be benefited by the project.
For this, a canal of 8.3 km would be laid to carry water through gravity. The canal would include 2.4 km of the open canal, 4.2 km of tunnel and 1.7 km of exit canal with the capacity of 100 cusecs, the release said.
The project proposal was brought before the Cabinet twice in the past but it had not received the approval. The MLA had met the Chief Minister and convinced him about the project and succeeded in getting the approval, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath