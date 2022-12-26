ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet nod for tabling Bills on setting up six new private universities

December 26, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet has given green signal for tabling six Bills related to setting up of as many private universities in the ongoing legislature session.

A decision to this effect is learnt to have been taken by the Cabinet at its meeting in Belagavi on Monday.

The proposed private universities are T. John university, Bengaluru; Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha University, Bengaluru; Sapthagiri University, Bengaluru; GM University, Davangere; Acharya University, Bengaluru; and  Kishkinda University, Ballari.

On COVID

The Cabinet is also learnt to have decided to initiate preventive and precautionary measures to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in a phased manner without affecting the economy of common people.

According to sources, the Ministers favoured mandatory use of masks and measures to provide booster doses of vaccine to everyone. They reportedly decided to go by the advise of Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 precautions.

