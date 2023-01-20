Cabinet nod for regularising unauthorised quarrying beyond allotted area

January 20, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - BENGALURU

In a controversial move, the State Cabinet on Friday decided to allow regularisation of unauthorised quarrying undertaken by licence holders beyond their allotted area. However, land proportionate to the overstepped area would be withdrawn from the actual allocation in the licence, so that the total does not exceed the allocated quantum of land, according to Law Minister J. C. Madhuswamy.

Briefing mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting, the Minister said there were many cases where quarry licence holders had taken up operations in adjacent areas due to “lack of information” on their boundary.

The Minister had to answer a barrage of questions on whether it was appropriate to allow regularisation of unauthorised quarrying. Defending the decision, the Minister said that a court order too had suggested a similar approach to resolve the problem. However, the final call on regularisation in each case would be taken by the Mines and Geology Department officials after assessing the situation, he added.

Sites for wives of martyrs

The Cabinet also decided to amend the rules to extend the present quota of 5% cent reservation in sites developed by urban development authorities to wives of martyrs and ex-servicemen.

It gave clearance for upgrading 114 urban welfare centres into Namma Clinics with Central assistance under PM-ABHIM scheme. The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to upgrade 847 health sub-centres by providing additional staff at a cost of ₹71.5 crore. The Minister said presently these centres were being managed by health workers.

It gave post facto permission to expand the bus terminal at Kalasipalyam in Bengaluru at a cost of ₹63 crore.

The Cabinet decided to allocate ₹12.5 crore to Women and Child Development Corporation to implement Spurthi programme of creating public awareness against child marriages and train girls in skill-based education. The scheme will be implemented in 11 taluks of Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, and Belagavi districts.

It also gave permission for sanctioning ₹72 crore for building Narayana Guru residential schools in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga districts as per the Budget proposal.