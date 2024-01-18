GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cabinet modifies policy on scrapping vehicles

January 18, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Modifying the policy on scrapping of registered vehicles in the State, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved revised rates of concession in motor vehicle tax against submission of certificate of deposit after scrapping old vehicles.

As much as 10% tax concessions will be given on all the construction equipment vehicles, including tractors. The tax concession to be given for newly registered vehicles against submission of certificate of deposit for transport vehicles is 10 % tax concession on the life time tax (LTT) for newly registered transport vehciles, 10 % tax concession given on the tax to be paid with in quarterly, yearly upto 8 years for newly registered transport vehicles and ₹50 tax concession to be given on autorickshaws.

The Cabinet also approved tax concession for new vehicles in two-wheeler and four-wheeler categories based on the ex-showroom price of new vehicle.

