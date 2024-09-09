Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi to discuss Kalyana Karnataka’s overall development

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge has said that a comprehensive discussion will be taken up on the development of Kalyana Karnataka region in the Cabinet meeting to be held in Kalaburagi on September 17.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, the Minister said that usually the Cabinet takes up for discussion the development of the entire State. However, the meeting scheduled in Kalaburagi will focus on development in Kalyana Karnataka region and prepare a blueprint of various works to be taken up on priority basis.

Mr. Kharge explained that a meeting will be held with the Chief Secretary on Tuesday in the run-up to the scheduled Cabinet meeting.

He said that he has also requested the Chief Minister to convene a meeting with his Cabinet Ministers. Moreover, two rounds of video conference have already been held with legislators and the officials of various departments to discuss the projects required for the region.

Nipuna Karnataka

Establishing industries in Kalyana Karnataka region to tap employment opportunities for youths will also be discussed at the meeting.

A joint initiative by the Department of Skill Development and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj called Nipuna Karnataka has already chalked out a plan for this and the scheme will be launched and implemented within the next couple of months, he added.

“Soon after the Congress came to power in Karnataka, we imposed a ban on gambling activities in the district,” Mr. Kharge said and claimed that gambling activities have dropped by 50% in the last one year.

The authorities concerned will take steps to uproot gambling in the coming days, he said and added that everything cannot be changed overnight.

Replying to a query on alleged irregularities in land allotment to Siddhartha Vihar Trust by KIADB, Mr. Kharge clarified that the land was allotted to the trust adhering to all the prescribed norms. He accused the BJP of misusing the office of the Governors in States where it is politically weak.