Cabinet lacks social balance: Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Kumaraswamy rued the inadequate representation of socially- backward castes and groups in the State Cabinet, which was expanded on Thursday.

He said there was disgruntlement among the BJP MLAs regarding this lack of “social balance” and was bound to implode within the party in the days ahead. This government is not stable by any means, said Mr. Kumaraswamy.

He said in the past, efforts were always made to be accommodative to provide due representation to castes that were socially-backward and make efforts to give voice to these communities. But, the BJP has made no such effort. Cabinet expansion underlines its apathy to the socially-backward castes and it is bound to hurt the BJP’s fortunes in future, he said.

‘BSY lacks freehand’

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah maintained that Central leaders have kept Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa under their grip and had not given him a freehand to function although Cabinet expansion was his privilege as the State’s CM.

Speaking to reporters at H.D. Kote taluk, he said the Cabinet, despite expansion, was incomplete as Ministerial berths for six more departments had been vacant. “He (Mr. Yediyurappa) was denied assent for filling up these berths. I feel sorry for him. The Chief Minister lacks self-rule,” he said.