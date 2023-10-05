Cabinet for filing cases against officials involved in godown construction scam

October 05, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Cabinet decided to direct authorities concerned to file civil and criminal cases against officials indulging in financial irregularities in the construction of 166 godowns of the Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

Briefing on the decisions taken at a State Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said massive financial irregularities caused delay in the construction of godowns. Officials, including IAS officers, were involved in the scam.

Irregularities found during constructions included mobilisation of more funds than prescribed, delaying payments, and giving up to 80% more work advances than stipulated, the Minister said.

The Cabinet has now revised the construction cost of the godowns at ₹862.32 crore and a sum of ₹376 crore would be released, he said.

The Cabinet approved ₹25 crore for implementing the Brain Health Initiative in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences in Kolar, Chickballapura and Bengaluru Urban districts, on a pilot basis.

It also approved ₹185.75 crore for implementing the Anemia Mukta Poustika Karnataka programme which aims to fight anaemia in the State, with multi-dimensional interventions.

The amount is provided for the intended tests, treatment, public awareness and training under this scheme to eradicate Anaemia and malnutrition among neonates, children, adolescents, pregnant women and lactating mothers and women of reproductive age. In his budget speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the scheme.

A housing policy was approved under which each project of the Karnataka Housing Board needed an approval of the Cabinet. Administrative approval was given for the release of ₹121 crore for a court complex built in Ballari. The cabinet also discussed pros and cons of the caste census but no decision was taken.