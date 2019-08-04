Cabinet expansion: Yediyurappa reportedly upset over delay

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (in picture) is upset over the long delay in taking up the Cabinet expansion, even as the Opposition has sharpened its attack on the government over the issue, according to sources close to him.

However, “his hands are tied” and it is expected to take at least a week before he can expand his Cabinet, said sources. Mr. Yediyurappa is keen on a partial expansion of his Cabinet at the earliest and keep berths vacant for Congress and JD(S) “rebels”, said a leader.

The Chief Minister has announced his trip to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers from Monday to Wednesday. Mr. Yediyurappa would present a long list of potential Ministers and his recommendations to the central leadership from which the final list would be drawn up, sources said.

“The Chief Minister keeping the Cabinet expansion in abeyance till he consults the high command and the delay of over a week are bad optics,” a senior BJP leader said, and added that it had become tough to answer the Opposition over the issue.

Another leader said the central leadership was busy in the monsoon session of Parliament as several important Bills were passed last week.

The central leadership, however, is concerned about the stability of the government without a final decision on the “rebels”.

The appeals filed by “rebels” against their disqualification are scheduled to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on August 9.

“The rebels have a strong case and we expect that the Supreme Court will set aside the disqualification order and ask the Speaker to reconsider their resignations and disqualification,” a senior leader said.

He added that in such a scenario, the government may have to face the risk of the Congress and the JD(S) trying to woo back some “rebels”.

‘Rebels’ jittery

The disqualified MLAs who have been expelled from the Congress and the JD(S) are said to be jittery. Two such MLAs who have been expelled from the Congress, R. Roshan Baig and K. Sudhakar, met the Chief Minister on Saturday and reportedly expressed concern over their political future.

One such MLA from the city told The Hindu that if Mr. Yediyurappa opts for a Cabinet expansion before the Supreme Court ruling on their petition, they had demanded that he keep 15 berths in the Cabinet vacant. This number, according to BJP sources, is a tall order.