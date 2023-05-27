Cabinet expansion: Simmering discontent among those excluded, but no open rebellion

May 27, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

Discontent is brewing in the ruling Congress among a few legislators left out of the Cabinet expansion on Saturday and their supporters have expressed disappointment as well.

Prominent among those who felt let down are MLAs T.B. Jayachandra, Rudrappa Lamani, Ajay Singh, M. Krishnappa, Basavaraj Rayareddy, C. Puttarangashetty, and K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, and MLCs B.K. Hariprasad and Saleem Ahmed. Though no legislator has openly revolted against the party, Congress sources said there was simmering discontent among seniors who missed berths.

To meet high command

While Mr. Hariprasad has reportedly threatened to tender his resignation for the membership of the Legislative Council, Mr. Jayachandra said he would meet AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and explain to them “injustice” meted out the Vokkaliga community in the Cabinet expansion.

Speaking to a private Kannada news TV channel, Mr. Jayachandra said, “Soon after the results, I met senior leaders and demanded justice for the community. The community has been sidelined in the Cabinet expansion,” the former Law Minister said. There are six Vokkaliga community Ministers in the Cabinet. Sections of all communities have voted for the Congress, he said, and termed the mandate historic.

Apparently, Mr. Siddaramaiah opposed the name of Mr. Hariprasad, MP and loyalist of the former AICC president Sonia Gandhi, and favoured Madhu Bangarappa, who also belongs to the Idiga community, instead. Mr. Shivalinge Gowda, who joined the Congress after quitting the JD(S), said, “I am saddened, but I will not speak anything now.”

Mr. Puttarangashetty, who has been the party’s candidate for the Deputy Speaker’s post in the Assembly, said, “I am surprised at not being taken into the Cabinet despite my name being on the list till the last minute.” He defeated the former Minister V. Somanna in Chamarajanagar constituency.

Protests by supporters

Members of the Uppara community staged a protest in Chamarajanagar opposing the non-inclusion of Mr. Puttarangashetty in the Cabinet. Supporters of Mr. Lamani, Haveri MLA, too staged a protest in front of the KPCC office here seeking a ministerial berth for their leader.

Supporters of four-time MLA Mr. Krishnappa and his MLA-son Priyakrishna staged a protest near Raj Bhavan opposing the non-inclusion of their leaders in the Cabinet. In Mysuru, followers of Tanveer Sait, who has been elected from the Narasimharaja constituency for the sixth time, staged a protest against his exclusion.

Leaders of the district Panchamasali Samaj organised a rally in Bagalkot on Friday, demanding a Cabinet berth for community leader Vijayanand Kashappanavar, who was part of the Panchamasali reservation agitation.

None from Council

No member of the Legislative Council was made Minister, which disappointed them. Mr. Ahmed, KPCC working president, said, “Generally, the party inducts two or three MLCs into the Cabinet.”

