Cabinet expansion on February 6: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced on Sunday that he would expand the Cabinet on February 6. Thirteen Ministers would be inducted into the Cabinet at 10.30 a.m. on Thursday. This is the first time the Chief Minister has specified a date for expansion, ending several weeks of speculation. He said the formula for expansion was “10+3”, meaning 10 members who crossed over to the BJP and won in the byelections and three party old-timers.

When asked who among those who won in the bypolls would not be inducted, the Chief Minister refused to divulge the names. When quizzed whether it would simply be an expansion or more than that, Mr. Yediyurappa only said: “It will be decided soon.”

Hours later, intense lobbying began for the portfolios and there was also dissatisfaction in the party. Mahesh Kumathalli expressed his disappointment after learning that he may not be inducted into the Ministry. Those who joined BJP along with him, especially Ramesh Jarkiholi, came out in his support. Meanwhile, the choice of three Ministers from among the BJP’s old-timers has left many disappointed and angry. Some of the aspirants who seem to have not made the cut, reportedly held a meeting and have decided to put pressure on the Chief Minister and even approach the party high command, sources said.