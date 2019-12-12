Cabinet expansion: CM to visit Delhi only after a week

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa hinted on Thursday that Cabinet expansion exercise may be pushed further, with his meeting with central leaders likely only after eight days. This means that expansion is unlikely till at least December 20.

Speaking to reporters at Kuppuru Mutt in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk of Tumakuru district, Mr. Yediyurappa said that a concrete decision on Cabinet expansion can be taken after his return from Delhi. “The high command will decide whether the disqualified MLAs who were defeated in the bypolls will be made Ministers,” he said.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who accompanied him, said that expansion will take place after December 20. “Ministerial posts will be given to all the MLAs who were responsible for formation of the BJP government in the State,” he said, adding that priority will be given to those who have won the bypolls.

Lobbying for ministerial berths has been on by both the old guard and new entrants into the party post bypolls. Mr. Yediyurappa has made it clear that 11 disqualified MLAs — of the total 13 fielded by BJP — who won bypolls on the party ticket, would be made Ministers.

After inaugurating the Kuppuru Jathre, Mr. Yediyurappa said that the government will function without any obstacles for the next three-and-a-half years and strive for the overall development of the State.