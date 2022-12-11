Cabinet expansion: BJP likely to induct faces from communities it wants to woo ahead of polls

December 11, 2022 05:53 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - Bengaluru

There is again buzz in the Bharatiya Janata Party that the State Cabinet will be expanded, as the party prepares for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recently met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, where strategies for the State polls were reportedly discussed. Mr. Bommai reportedly also sought their support to expand his Cabinet and induct those who have become disgruntled after they lost berths and a few fresh faces to put a united front during the elections.

He is scheduled to visit New Delhi to meet Union Minister Amit Shah to discuss the Belagavi border dispute this week, when he will likely bring up the Cabinet expansion issue too, sources in the party said.

Presently, there are six vacant berths in the Cabinet, all of which the Chief Minister is keen to fill. Sources said the Chief Minister and the party were also keen to drop a few Ministers and accommodate new faces, from electorally key communities that the party wants to woo in the upcoming polls.

“There are several smaller communities that have not got adequate representation in the corridors of power for a long time. Making Ministers from these communities ahead of the elections will help the party. No community is small and no vote is a waste, is the principle to work on,” said a senior party office-bearer. P. Rajeev from the Lambani community, K. Poornima from the Golla community, and Baburao Chinchansur from the Koli community are among those in the race, multiple sources in the party said.

Apart from these, K.S. Eshwarappa from the Kuruba community and Ramesh Jarkiholi from the Valmiki community, former Ministers who had to resign over allegations of corruption and a sex scandal, respectively, have got clean chits from the police since and have been demanding their re-induction. “Both hail from electorally key communities, and since they have got a clean chit, they may be inducted,” said a senior Minister.

Another former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, a Vokkaliga and from the crucial Channapatna taluk in Ramanagaram district, from where JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy will likely contest again in 2023, is also one of the persons being considered, sources said. “Both KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Mr. Kumaraswamy are from Ramanagaram district and our party does not have any prominent local leader from the district to take them on,” the senior Minister said. Mr. Yogeshwar lost to Mr. Kumaraswamy in this seat in 2018.

The party is also mulling over inducting prominent Dalit face N. Mahesh from Kollegal, Chamarajanagar district, who joined the BJP from the Bahujan Samaj Party into the Cabinet, sources said. Other aspirants who are lobbying hard include G.H. Thippareddy, Dattatreya Patil Revur, and Arvind Bellad.