Cabinet expansion after one more round of meeting with high command: Bommai

January 07, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that he is expecting the long-awaited and much-postponed Cabinet expansion to happen soon, after one more round of meeting with central leaders.

Talking to reporters in Chitradurga on Saturday, he said a detailed discussion had been held with the high command in connection with the Cabinet expansion and one more meeting was expected soon.

“I am expecting the Cabinet expansion soon. The high command will decide who will get into the Council of Ministers. Several issues have been explained to the high command which included social and regional representation,” he said.

