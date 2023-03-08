ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet delegates powers to KMERC, line departments to utilise funds in four mining-affected districts

March 08, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

New minor mineral policy gets Cabinet approved

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet has decided to delegate powers to the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) and line departments for utilising ₹24,996.71 crore under the Comprehensive Environmental Plan for Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ) in mining-affected districts, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy announced on Wednesday.

The funds were released for the KMERC to implement the project. The KMERC was formed as a special purpose vehicle in 2014.

The Supreme Court has appointed the former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy as the oversight authority for the utilisation of ₹24,996.71 crore through the special purpose vehicle under the CEPMIZ. The fund would be utilised for implementing infrastructure projects in mining-affected areas of Ballari, Vijayanagara, Tumakuru, and Chitradurga districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the plan, a sum of ₹13,378.41 crore has been set aside for Ballari and Vijayanagara districts, ₹3,792.30 crore for Chitradurga and ₹2,554.05 crore for Tumakuru districts. As per the directions of the Supreme Court on March 21, 2018, the plan was submitted to the court to ameliorate and mitigate hardship experienced by the community in the mining-affected areas and to restore the ecology and environment in the districts.

Minor mineral policy

The Cabinet approved the new minor mineral policy for introducing uniform rules for quarry crushing, issue of licence, and fixation of royalty. The new policy would plug the leakage of revenue owing to illegal extraction of minor minerals, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

The State was losing ₹18,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore in revenue due to illegal extraction of minor minerals, according to the Public Accounts Committee report tabled in the Legislative Assembly a few months ago. The new policy was formulated in compliance with the High Court of Karnataka ruling related to the matter, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / mining

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US